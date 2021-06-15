 
Free and Exclusive OnePlus Nord N200 5G Lands at T-Mobile and Metro

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 15:03  |  36   |   |   

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is coming to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. And you guessed it, the Un-carrier has the exclusive in the U.S. meaning it’s the ONLY wireless provider where customers can get this sweet new device. And T-Mobile is doubling down to help upgrade America to 5G with offers to get it for FREE at both T-Mobile and Metro:

  • At T-Mobile, new and existing customers can get it for free after 24 monthly bill credits when they trade-in any device or add a new line.
  • At Metro? Anyone who switches with ID verification can pick it up in stores for free with instant rebate. Existing Metro customers can get it for $59.99 with instant rebate when adding a new line.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be available in T-Mobile and Metro stores on June 25.

The affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G features a 6.49” FHD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate. For those photo-worthy moments, it comes equipped with triple rear cameras and a 16MP front facing camera. Packed with a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging capabilities, customers can stay connected all day. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G taps into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G for nationwide coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds.

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network – and of course, Metro customers tap into all that goodness, too! T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 295 million people across 1.6 million square miles. It covers 92 percent of Interstate Highway miles across America vs just 68 percent for AT&T and 51 percent for Verizon. Plus with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G delivers average speeds of 325 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 140 million people.

T-Mobile customers can take advantage of the sweet offers above or pick it up in 64GB in Quantum Blue for $9/month ($0 down; FRP: $216) – all for well-qualified customers over 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan. For more information on the latest OnePlus smartphone at T-Mobile, head here. Metro customers can head here for more details and pricing.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Tax on full price due at sale. 5G Upgrade: If canceling your account, you need to contact us first to continue your bill credits, or you may owe the remaining balance on your required finance agreement. Qualifying credit, service, and trade-in required. In stores & on customer service calls, $30 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. $216 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4/account.. Metro: ​Eligible port in required. Via instant $230 rebate with ID verification. Limit 2/household. See associate for details. ​Most Reliable: According to independent third party umlaut from crowdsourced user experience data (Sept 2020 to Feb 2021). Fastest: According to Opensignal Awards based on average speeds (USA: 5G User Experience Report April 2021). See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Battery life will depend on settings and actual usage. Actual performance experienced by users may vary based on the specific charging environment conditions.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

