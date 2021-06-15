 
checkAd

Innoveo Appoints Ashish Jha as First Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 15:15  |  14   |   |   

Jha has been tapped to raise brand awareness and accelerate growth  for the global insurance technology firm

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a global technology firm and a leading provider of enterprise no-code solutions, today announced the appointment of Ashish Jha as their first Chief Marketing Officer.  In his new role, Jha will elevate Innoveo's market presence by raising brand awareness, building on customer insights, and creating innovative marketing campaigns. 

Ashish Jha, appointed as Innoveo's first Chief Marketing Officer

Jha brings over 20 years of experience in strategic marketing and communications, including nearly 15 years in the insurance and financial services industry. Prior to joining Innoveo, he was the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at SE2, a leading life insurance third-party administrator. Under his leadership, SE2 transformed its branding and received significant recognition for its innovative marketing and thought-leadership efforts. Prior to SE2, Ashish held marketing leadership roles at organizations such as Tata Consultancy Services, Majesco, and Mastek. 

"I am pleased to welcome Ashish to Innoveo," said Amir Gaffar, CEO of Innoveo. "Ashish's extensive experience in leading strategic marketing and communications within the insurance and financial services technology space as well as his track record in helping companies raise their brand profile and drive profitable growth make him a huge asset to our leadership team."

"As proven by its recent Series A funding, Innoveo is at an exciting phase of growth," said Jha. "I look forward to leading the company's marketing efforts and leveraging the Innoveo Skye platform to innovatively solve key frictions points across the insurance and financial services sectors."

Innoveo

Innoveo is a global technology provider with a proven track record for speeding up go-to-market strategies and accelerating digital transformation journeys with its no-code platform, Innoveo Skye. From the insurance industry to financial services and real estate, Innoveo delivered more than 500 applications and processed 1+ billion dollars' worth of transactions to corporations worldwide, such as Zurich Insurance, Allianz, and Marriott.

Media Contact: marketing@innoveo.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531922/Ashish_Jha_headshot1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170184/Innoveo_Logo.jpg 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innoveo Appoints Ashish Jha as First Chief Marketing Officer Jha has been tapped to raise brand awareness and accelerate growth  for the global insurance technology firm NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Innoveo, a global technology firm and a leading provider of enterprise …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Martins Wine Advisor launches the first sought-after 'Jupiter' wine in 'Wines From Another World' ...
Putting People First: The Story Behind The Innovative LG Dual Vane Cassette
Network Probe Market worth $909 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 9,736.98 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Military Shelters Market Size to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2026, Says a Study from Stratview ...
Taiwan Pharmacy Retail Market is expected to reach to USD 4.6 Billion by 2025: Ken Research
Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA ...
Azure Power to Announce Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Ended March 31, 2021 After the ...
Limelight Platform Announces the Appointment of Terry Foster as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus