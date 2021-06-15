 
ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference 2021

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference 2021 as follows:

Date:

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Time:

12:00pm Eastern Time

Webcast Link:

https://kvgo.com/rj-health/ani-pharmaceuticals-inc-june-2021

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on delivering value to our customers by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. We focus on niche and high barrier to entry opportunities including controlled substances, oncology products (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

