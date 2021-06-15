 
Capri Holdings Limited to Host Virtual Investor Meeting on June 29, 2021

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that it will host a virtual investor meeting on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The event will feature presentations by John Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Edwards, Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Akeroyd, CEO Versace, and Hannah Colman, CEO Jimmy Choo, followed by a question and answer session. The meeting is expected to conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. EDT.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615006112/en/

Versace (Photo: Business Wire)

A live video webcast of the event, along with accompanying slides, will be streamed simultaneously. All interested parties can access the event at the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.capriholdings.com. An archived replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style, and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and a full line of fragrance products. The Company’s goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

