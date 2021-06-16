ecoRobotix raises USD 14.7 million in latest Series C funding
Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland (ots) -
- Provider of AI-based ultra-high precision farming solutions has secured
funding for the next corporate development steps
- Compelling eco-balance and cost benefits: technology saves up to 95% of plant
protection products
- The latest funding will speed up series production, support R&D efforts and
drive European expansion forward
ecoRobotix, a start-up provider of AI-based ultra-high precision farming
solutions, announced today that the company has raised USD 14.7 million in its
latest Series C funding round. The funding was led by Swisscom Ventures together
with Verve Ventures and was strongly supported by existing ecoRobotix investors,
including CapAgro, 4FO Ventures and BASF Venture Capital.
With the proceeds of the latest funding round, ecoRobotix will accelerate the
high-volume series production of their pulled ARA plant protection spraying
machine and drive its European expansion forward. The proceeds will also support
the company's intense R&D efforts geared to constantly adding new crops for
treatment, developing autonomous spraying solutions as well as new cloud-based
services for clients entailing advanced ICT technologies such as 5G. Swisscom
and ecoRobotix will be cooperating in the development of these new cloud-based
services and solutions for sustainable agriculture.
The deployment of ARA machines by an increasing number of clients, including
agricultural contractors covering hundreds of hectares per month, has already
confirmed the expected impressive results under live conditions in demanding
working environments.
"Swisscom Ventures is proud to support a cutting edge Swiss agri-tech
solutionwith venture capital and 5G technology competence. ecoRobotix solutions
not only assist producers in reducing their use of plant protection products by
up to 95%, but also in lowering their operating costs. This enables the
production of high-quality crops and non-contaminated food at affordable prices.
Our health matters, from field to fork!" as Dominique Megret, Head of Swisscom
Ventures, commented.
Next step of corporate development
"We see a rapidly growing demand for our products in the market", relates Claude
Juriens, CBO of ecoRobotix. "We tripled our sales during the last few months and
are experiencing enthusiastic feedback from our customers."
"The successful series C funding round clearly underlines the trust and support
our investors place in our team and our solutions", states Frank Starrmann, CFO
Next step of corporate development
"We see a rapidly growing demand for our products in the market", relates Claude
Juriens, CBO of ecoRobotix. "We tripled our sales during the last few months and
are experiencing enthusiastic feedback from our customers."
"The successful series C funding round clearly underlines the trust and support
our investors place in our team and our solutions", states Frank Starrmann, CFO
