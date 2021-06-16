ecoRobotix raises USD 14.7 million in latest Series C funding

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

With the proceeds of the latest funding round, ecoRobotix will accelerate thehigh-volume series production of their pulled ARA plant protection sprayingmachine and drive its European expansion forward. The proceeds will also supportthe company's intense R&D efforts geared to constantly adding new crops fortreatment, developing autonomous spraying solutions as well as new cloud-basedservices for clients entailing advanced ICT technologies such as 5G. Swisscomand ecoRobotix will be cooperating in the development of these new cloud-basedservices and solutions for sustainable agriculture.The deployment of ARA machines by an increasing number of clients, includingagricultural contractors covering hundreds of hectares per month, has alreadyconfirmed the expected impressive results under live conditions in demandingworking environments."Swisscom Ventures is proud to support a cutting edge Swiss agri-techsolutionwith venture capital and 5G technology competence. ecoRobotix solutionsnot only assist producers in reducing their use of plant protection products byup to 95%, but also in lowering their operating costs. This enables theproduction of high-quality crops and non-contaminated food at affordable prices.Our health matters, from field to fork!" as Dominique Megret, Head of SwisscomVentures, commented.Next step of corporate development"We see a rapidly growing demand for our products in the market", relates ClaudeJuriens, CBO of ecoRobotix. "We tripled our sales during the last few months andare experiencing enthusiastic feedback from our customers.""The successful series C funding round clearly underlines the trust and supportour investors place in our team and our solutions", states Frank Starrmann, CFO