 
checkAd

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Releases 2020 ESG Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 13:30  |  23   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce the release of its 2020 ESG Report, which details the Corporation’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) activities and performance metrics for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Birchcliff is committed to remaining a leader in all aspects of ESG performance. In 2020, Birchcliff continued to find innovative ways to improve emissions performance and protect the environment, maintain and strengthen its relationships with the communities and Indigenous peoples where it operates and advance its deeply ingrained culture of health and safety excellence.

Environment – Low Emissions Intensity Producer

Birchcliff continued to be one of the lowest greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emitters in Canada’s oil and natural gas industry, with GHG emissions intensity (Scope 1+2) in 2020 of 0.0129 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per barrel of oil equivalent (“tCO2e/boe”), which is approximately 44% lower than its peer group’s average of 0.0230 tCO2e/boe1.

Birchcliff continues to actively reduce its GHG emissions intensity throughout its operations, including through its active Methane Reduction and Retrofit Compliance Plan, stringent Fugitive Emissions Management Program, ongoing carbon sequestration activities and focus on innovation to lower emissions in its drilling and completions operations.

As one of the lowest GHG emissions intensity producers among its peers that is focused on its ongoing initiatives to further reduce its GHG emissions intensity, Birchcliff has branded itself as a Low Emissions Intensity Producer (LEIP).

Indigenous Relationships

Trust is the foundation of Birchcliff’s successful relationships with the Indigenous communities in its operating areas. The Corporation has invested significant time and resources to build strong, long lasting partnerships and believes it has earned the trust of its Indigenous partners through years of cooperation and interaction. Trust comes from honest, sincere engagement and consultation.

Commitment to Innovation

Birchcliff is proud to be a partner in the Natural Gas Innovation Fund (“NGIF”) through two of its entities: NGIF Industry Grants and NGIF Cleantech Ventures Equity Fund, which invest in and support early-stage clean technology companies developing emerging technologies to reduce emissions, increase energy efficiency and accelerate the use of natural gas to support environmental goals in Canada.

Health & Safety

In 2020, Birchcliff received Canada’s Safest Employer Excellence awards presented by Canadian Occupational Safety magazine in the categories “Best Health, Safety and Environment Management Program”, “Canada’s Safest Oil and Gas Employer”, “CEO of the Year” and “The WSIB Award for Canada’s Best Health & Safety Culture”.

For more information on Birchcliff’s ESG performance metrics and other detailed information on Birchcliff’s ESG initiatives, please see the Corporation’s 2020 ESG Report on its website at www.birchcliffenergy.com.

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares and cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “BIR”, “BIR.PR.A” and “BIR.PR.C”, respectively.

For further information, please contact:
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Suite 1000, 600 – 3rd Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0G5
Telephone: (403) 261-6401
Email: info@birchcliffenergy.com
www.birchcliffenergy.com
   Jeff Tonken – President and Chief Executive Officer



Bruno Geremia – Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer


1 Average emissions intensity for Birchcliff’s peer group is calculated as the simple average of the most recently disclosed Scope 1+2 emissions intensity data publicly disclosed by those peers. For additional information, see Birchcliff’s 2020 ESG Report under the heading “Low Emissions Intensity Producer (“LEIP”)”.

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Releases 2020 ESG Report CALGARY, Alberta, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce the release of its 2020 ESG Report, which details the Corporation’s environmental, social and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Rezipres (Ephedrine Hydrochloride Injection)
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus