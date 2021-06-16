Connection and TechCrunch Unveil IT Superhero Awards

The awards program is open to IT professionals from companies of all sizes and industries, from startups and enterprises to hospitals, schools, and public sector organizations. Winners will be announced at the very first IT Superhero Awards Show, held during TechCrunch Disrupt on September 21, 2021—a fitting tribute for National IT Professionals Day.

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN ), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is proud to announce the first annual IT Superhero Awards. Held in partnership with TechCrunch , the awards recognize hard-working IT professionals whose heroics have saved the day and helped move their teams forward in the face of daunting challenges.

Recognizing the diverse and unique abilities of technology professionals everywhere, the IT Superhero Awards salute winners across 5 categories:

Best Team Leader (Leads to success, inspires others to greatness)

Best Rookie (A fresh IT pro who performs like a seasoned pro)

Best Catch (Made an amazing save, big or small, that averted disaster)

Best Superpower (Capable of performing astonishing feats, no matter the deadline)

Most Unshakeable (Always calm, patient, and focused in the face of IT chaos)

A grand-prize winner, selected from the 5 category winners, will be named the Ultimate IT Superhero.

Jamal Khan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at Connection said, “There’s no greater advocate for the potential of technology—or the power of IT professionals—than Connection. As the ‘IT department for the IT department,’ it is only fitting that Connection created an awards program to celebrate these unsung heroes. Our recognition of the individuals who propel their organizations forward with innovative ideas, bold strategies, and critical problem-solving skills is long overdue. We are proud to honor these deserving professionals with an award that reflects their impressive technical skillsets, willingness to rise to new challenges, and profound ability to calm the confusion of IT.”

Emma Comeau, Director of Events at TechCrunch stated, “It’s with great excitement that we partner with Connection to bring this entirely new awards program to Disrupt. The IT Superhero Awards are an opportunity to recognize the very best qualities of teammates and leaders, but they are also a celebration of the industry that kept the world connected over the past year, when distance and circumstance kept teams apart.”

Nominations for the IT Superhero Awards must be submitted by August 10, 2021. Winners will receive their awards from Connection during TechCrunch Disrupt. To learn more about the awards program or to nominate a deserving IT professional, visit www.connection.com/ITawards.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

