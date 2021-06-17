Fast-Growing Team Collaboration Market Leader Selects ServiceSource to Design and Implement Innovative Revenue Retention Program

The new client provides digital collaboration solutions to more than half of the Fortune 100 and serves millions of daily active users in more than 150 countries worldwide. Broadly recognized as an industry pioneer and category creator, the client chose to partner with ServiceSource in launching a new holistic renewals, extension, and health check program to sustain its 40 percent-plus annual growth rate.

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, today announced it has signed an agreement to deliver an innovative revenue retention solution for a new client in the cloud-based collaboration and communication market.

“Over the past year, companies worldwide have digitally transformed to enable employees to stay connected while working virtually, driving rapid expansion for technology platforms that bring people together,” says Gary Moore, chief executive officer, ServiceSource. “Our teams will engage to keep existing customer relationships healthy, protecting and maintaining revenue to support this client’s unprecedented opportunity for growth in the new digital work era.”

“ServiceSource’s proven ability to drive loyalty at scale includes our ability to listen to the needs, wants and concerns of thousands of customers, and turn their feedback into actionable insights that improve the entire customer success process for our clients,” said Mike Naughton, executive vice president, Global Client Delivery, ServiceSource. “As experts in preserving and growing customer relationships, particularly for digital disruptors and high-growth XaaS companies, we are uniquely aligned to help this industry leader achieve its goals.”

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ growth initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.

