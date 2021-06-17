checkAd

Let’s Give it Up to the Students! Friendship Public Charter School 8th Grade Class of 2021 Ready For the Next Steps in Their Lives

Friendship Public Charter School Online (FPCSO), a full-time, online public charter school authorized by the Public Charter School Board, will celebrate its 2021 eighth-grade graduates during a virtual ceremony on Saturday, June 19th at 11 a.m. The event pictures will be posted on their Facebook page.

“While other schools may have struggled with online learning throughout the year, FPCSO never missed a day of instruction, which kept our students motivated, excited, and moving forward,” said FPCSO Head of School Tracy Sloane. “Their achievements deserve to be shouted from the top of the Washington Monument, and we’re so happy to have provided a range of solutions to help all our FPCSO families.”

This year, FPCSO will promote 39 students who will enter ninth grade after completing the 2020-2021 school year.

FPCSO is available tuition-free to students in grades K–8 who are residents of the District of Columbia. By combining personalized online instruction, hands-on curriculum and the support of highly qualified Washington, D.C. certified teachers, FPCSO helps students discover and reach their full potential.

Students who enroll at FPCSO follow an academic program that includes engaging online lessons coupled with age-appropriate instructional materials and hands-on tools and resources – all of which are shipped directly to each student’s home. The rigorous and engaging curriculum includes courses in language arts/English, math, science, history, world languages, art and music. Students can also choose to participate in dozens of extracurricular activities and clubs that cover a wide variety of interests.

Students enroll in FPCSO for a number of reasons—some are looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting.

Details of the 8th grade promotion ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Friendship Public Charter School 2021 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 19th, 11 AM, Link can be found here.

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Mr. Tracy Sloane at jsloane@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Friendship Public Charter School Online

Friendship Public Charter School Online (FPCSO) is an accredited, full-time online public school program that serves students in grades K through 8. FPCSO is available tuition-free to students in the District of Columbia and gives families the chance to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about FPCSO, visit https://fpcso.k12.com/.

