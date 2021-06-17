checkAd

Camino to Launch Marketing Campaign Ahead of Planned Exploration and Corporate Development Initiatives

Autor: Accesswire
17.06.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained services of GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH ("GOLDINVEST"), Mezzo Consulting Services S.A. ("Mezzo Consulting"), Proactiveinvestors North America Inc. ("Proactive"), and GoldStockTrades.com (Gold Stock Trades) (collectively the "Service Providers") to build awareness and provide marketing and communication services for the Company to enhance its current efforts. The Service Providers are positioned to reach broad investor audiences in Europe and North America through their proprietary social networks, editorials, and media.

"Copper is the enabling metal for global electrification and Camino has assembled new discovery copper assets in Peru, the world's second largest producer. We have developed a corporate strategy that, we believe, can attract a much larger audience and investor base." said Jay Chmelauskas, President and CEO of Camino Corp. "We will continue updating our investors on the progress of exploration campaigns at Los Chapitos and Maria Cecilia in 2021. We also plan to educate investors about our ESG initiatives, exploration and development activities, and the macro supply/demand dynamics of a forecasted global copper deficit. Our comprehensive marketing campaign is designed to grow our investor base as we grow our copper asset base and build long term value in the sector."

  • The term of the service agreement with GOLDINVEST is twelve months, commencing June 15, 2021. In consideration of the services to be provided, Camino will pay a retainer fee of CAD $7,500 per quarter.
  • The term of the service agreement with Mezzo Consulting is twelve months, commencing June 15, 2021. In consideration of the services to be provided, Camino will pay a retainer fee of CAD $15,000 bi-annually.
  • The term of the service agreement with Proactive is twelve months, commencing June 15, 2021. In consideration of the services to be provided, Camino will pay a retainer fee of CAD $12,500 bi-annually.
  • The term of the service agreement with Gold Stock Trades is twelve months, commencing June 15, 2021. In consideration of the services to be provided, Camino will pay a retainer fee of USD $14,200 per quarter.

About GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH

