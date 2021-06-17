checkAd

Owens Corning Declares Second-Quarter 2021 Dividend

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 6, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 16, 2021.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on such factors as the company’s earnings, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company’s three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500 company for 67 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

