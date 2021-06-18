Iveric Bio to Present Zimura GATHER2 Enrollment and Retention Updates and New GATHER1 Post-Hoc Analyses Today at its Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Virtual Symposium for Investors

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) announced that today at the Company’s Virtual Symposium for Investors and Analysts, Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, of Sierra Eye Associates and Chairman of the GATHER2 Steering Committee, will discuss an accelerated enrollment timeline and patient retention, including injection fidelity, for GATHER2, the Company’s pivotal clinical trial of Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) in development for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The Company expects to complete enrollment in GATHER2 in late July of this year. Based on this timeline, the Company expects topline GATHER2 data to be available in the second half of 2022, approximately one year after the enrollment of the last patient plus the time needed for database lock and analysis. The Company also announced that GATHER2 is exceeding patient retention expectations. The Company is targeting patient retention for the trial, as measured by injection fidelity rate through month 12, of greater than 90%. Injection fidelity is calculated by dividing the total number of actual injections by the total number of expected injections based on the number of enrolled patients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210618005081/en/