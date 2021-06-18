Moderna Reaffirms Commitment to Job Creation in Massachusetts

On June 15, Moderna was awarded a tax incentive from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC) based on its commitment to hire 155 new full-time equivalent employees in 2021 and retaining that headcount through 2025. The MLSC Tax Incentive Program awards companies engaged in life science research and development, commercialization and manufacturing with the goal of creating new, long-term jobs in the state of Massachusetts.

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today reaffirmed its commitment to job creation in Massachusetts. Over the last year, Moderna nearly doubled the size of its workforce, from approximately 830 employees as of March 31, 2020 to approximately 1,500 employees as of March 31, 2021. In the last year, Moderna created more than 650 new jobs at its manufacturing facility in Norwood, Massachusetts. The Company continues to expand in Norwood and Cambridge.

“I would like to thank the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center and the Baker-Polito Administration for this recognition of our commitment to creating new, high-tech employment opportunities in Massachusetts. We have been based in the Commonwealth since our founding more than 10 years ago and we opened our manufacturing facility in Norwood in 2018. This facility has been integral to our long-term strategy and helped anchor our manufacturing capacity as we worked relentlessly to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Massachusetts continues to be the global leader in the biotech industry and having our manufacturing facility in Norwood has enabled close collaboration with our research and development teams in Cambridge. It’s also allowed us to work with state and local partners and to leverage the incredible innovation and diverse talent from the Massachusetts life sciences and technology sectors. We are proud to create new biotech and manufacturing jobs in Massachusetts as we work to develop new mRNA medicines.”

Moderna recently announced an expansion of the Moderna Technology Center in Norwood, including more than doubling of space to transform the facility from a production and lab space to an industrial technology center. This expansion includes increasing the Company’s production and lab space from approximately 300,000 square feet to approximately 650,000 square feet through renovation of existing space and entering into a long-term lease of a 240,000 square foot building located on the same campus for expansion of its commercial and clinical activities. The expansion also includes an increase in Moderna’s technical development capacity and preclinical production capability.