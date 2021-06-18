checkAd

Moderna Reaffirms Commitment to Job Creation in Massachusetts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 13:01  |  46   |   |   

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today reaffirmed its commitment to job creation in Massachusetts. Over the last year, Moderna nearly doubled the size of its workforce, from approximately 830 employees as of March 31, 2020 to approximately 1,500 employees as of March 31, 2021. In the last year, Moderna created more than 650 new jobs at its manufacturing facility in Norwood, Massachusetts. The Company continues to expand in Norwood and Cambridge.

On June 15, Moderna was awarded a tax incentive from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC) based on its commitment to hire 155 new full-time equivalent employees in 2021 and retaining that headcount through 2025. The MLSC Tax Incentive Program awards companies engaged in life science research and development, commercialization and manufacturing with the goal of creating new, long-term jobs in the state of Massachusetts.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Moderna Inc!
Long
Basispreis 169,71€
Hebel 6,12
Ask 2,84
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 238,04€
Hebel 5,61
Ask 3,01
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“I would like to thank the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center and the Baker-Polito Administration for this recognition of our commitment to creating new, high-tech employment opportunities in Massachusetts. We have been based in the Commonwealth since our founding more than 10 years ago and we opened our manufacturing facility in Norwood in 2018. This facility has been integral to our long-term strategy and helped anchor our manufacturing capacity as we worked relentlessly to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Massachusetts continues to be the global leader in the biotech industry and having our manufacturing facility in Norwood has enabled close collaboration with our research and development teams in Cambridge. It’s also allowed us to work with state and local partners and to leverage the incredible innovation and diverse talent from the Massachusetts life sciences and technology sectors. We are proud to create new biotech and manufacturing jobs in Massachusetts as we work to develop new mRNA medicines.”

Moderna recently announced an expansion of the Moderna Technology Center in Norwood, including more than doubling of space to transform the facility from a production and lab space to an industrial technology center. This expansion includes increasing the Company’s production and lab space from approximately 300,000 square feet to approximately 650,000 square feet through renovation of existing space and entering into a long-term lease of a 240,000 square foot building located on the same campus for expansion of its commercial and clinical activities. The expansion also includes an increase in Moderna’s technical development capacity and preclinical production capability.

Seite 1 von 3
Moderna Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moderna Reaffirms Commitment to Job Creation in Massachusetts Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today reaffirmed its commitment to job creation in Massachusetts. Over the last year, Moderna nearly doubled the size of its workforce, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
Electronic Arts Announces Madden NFL 22 With an Iconic Cover That Features Both Tom Brady and ...
Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Strategic Collaboration for Eisai’s MORAb-202 ...
Ford Acquires Electriphi to Provide Ford Pro Commercial Customers with Seamless Charging and Energy ...
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Ferrari Selects AWS as its Official Cloud Provider to Power Innovation on the Road and Track
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:44 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Hälfte der Bürger mindestens einmal gegen Corona geimpft
10:14 Uhr
Spahn: Jeder zweite Bundesbürger mit erster Corona-Impfung(1) 
08:39 Uhr
CureVac nach dem Crash: So stehen die Chancen auf ein doch noch gutes Ende!
08:31 Uhr
Danaher schlägt für 9,6 Milliarden Dollar bei Moderna-Zulieferer Aldevron zu
07:50 Uhr
Aktien: Curevac flop – Novavax top
17.06.21
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schwächelt - Nasdaq 100 auf Rekordhoch
17.06.21
Aktien New York: Dow schwächelt - Nasdaq 100 auf Rekordhoch
17.06.21
Geimpfte Nicht-EU-Bürger dürfen demnächst nach Deutschland einreisen
17.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Historischer Kursrutsch von Curevac nach Impfstoff-Rückschlag
17.06.21
GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Curevac-Impfstoff nicht sehr wirksam