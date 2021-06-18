Media Central Enters Into Agreement With Creator News

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) ("Media Central" or the "Company"), a publicly held holding company of media assets that trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange, today announced as an update further to its news release of February 4, 2021, that as part of the Company’s 2021 strategic growth plan has entered into an agreement with Creator News Inc. (“Creator News”).

Creator News has developed a software platform (the “Platform”) to act as a global aggregator of the best arts, culture and entertainment content. The new digital platform will focus on media consumers interested in subjects like Arts, Culture, Film, Music, Books, Technology, Real Estate and Food & Drink. The Company and Creator News entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) dated June 18, 2021 whereby the Company’s holdings including The Georgia Straight, NOW Magazine, CannCentral.com and eCentralSports.com will license its content to the Platform.