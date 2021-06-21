checkAd

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 08:00  |  17   |   |   

21 June 2021  
  
Alliance Trust PLC
  
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
  
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 18 June 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 140,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 971.7929p per share.
  
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 315,637,681.
    
The above figure (315,637,681) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
  
Enquiries:
  
Alliance Trust PLC
Telephone: 01382 938320





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares 21 June 2021      Alliance Trust PLC   TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES    The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 18 June 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 140,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 971.7929p …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
TGS Announces New 3D Imaging Program in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Annual Results
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
NB Private Equity: Investor Presentation
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus