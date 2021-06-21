checkAd

Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred Stock Dividend

Autor: Accesswire
21.06.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company ('Torchlight'), today announced that Torchlight and Metamaterial Inc. ('Metamaterial') have agreed to extend the outside …

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company ('Torchlight'), today announced that Torchlight and Metamaterial Inc. ('Metamaterial') have agreed to extend the outside date by which Torchlight and Metamaterial must close their business combination transaction (the "Arrangement") to June 30, 2021. The extension provides time for the June 24, 2021 record date and the June 25th payment date of the special Series A Preferred Stock dividend, declared on June 14, 2021, to transpire.

The payment date for the Series A Preferred Stock dividend will be June 25th. The Company expects to close the Arrangement no later than June 30th, 2021.

About Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH), based in Plano, Texas, is a high growth oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) company with a primary objective of acquisition and development of domestic oil fields. Torchlight has assets focused in West and Central Texas where their targets are established plays such as the Permian Basin. For additional information on Torchlight, please visit www.torchlightenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the 'safe harbor' created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are 'forward looking statements.' These statements may be identified by words such as 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'plans,' 'strategy,' 'goal,' or 'planned,' 'seeks,' 'may,' 'might', 'will,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'believes,' 'should,' and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address operating performance or events or developments Torchlight expects or anticipates will occur in the future, such as stated objectives or goals, our refinement of strategy, our attempts to secure additional financing, our exploring possible business alternatives, or that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those risks and uncertainties described in or implied by the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 18, 2021 and our other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact

Derek Gradwell
Phone: 512-270-6990
dgradwell@integcom.us
ir@torchlightenergy.com

SOURCE: Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652442/Torchlight-Provides-Update-on-Propos ...

Torchlight Energy Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred Stock Dividend PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company ('Torchlight'), today announced that Torchlight and Metamaterial Inc. ('Metamaterial') have agreed to extend the outside …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BK16 Update: Renewal of Prospecting License and Commencement of Phase II Evaluation
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua
Mawson and BATCircle2.0 Co-Funding for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland
Roscan Announces Senior Transition and Option Grants
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Banyan Gold Drills 0.70 g/t Gold Over 50.2 Metres With Continued Expansion of Powerline ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
nDivision Appoints Susan K. Conner as New Independent Director - Conner to Chair Board's Audit ...
Legend Power Systems Inc. Warrants To Commence Trading June 22, 2021
Elizabeth Gold Project Drilling Update
Titel
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
11.06.21
Torchlight Announces Results from Special Meeting of Its Stockholders