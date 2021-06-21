NMEX Announces the Hiring of Ricardo Esparza

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd. (OTC PINK:NMEX) is pleased the hiring of Ricardo Esparza to join the Company effective June 20, 2021.Ricardo is a civil and environmental engineer who had been …

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd. (OTC PINK:NMEX) is pleased the hiring of Ricardo Esparza to join the Company effective June 20, 2021.Ricardo is a civil and environmental engineer who had been …

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd. (OTC PINK:NMEX) is pleased the hiring of Ricardo Esparza to join the Company effective June 20, 2021. Ricardo is a civil and environmental engineer who had been working at the Office of the Chief Economist at the Environmental Defense Fund performing energy markets quantitative analysis and oil and gas policy. He holds a bachelors degree from Tecnologico de Monterrey and a masters of science degree from Columbia University. He has experience performing research to inform policymakers and do techno-economic analyses using tools such as econometrics, machine learning, remote sensing and GIS. He's passionate about the intersection of energy and novel technologies such as cloud computing and cryptocurrency. He's looking into leveraging the power of decentralized technology to increase the efficiency of the oil and gas sector and thus add value.