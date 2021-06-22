Masonite International Corporation Releases Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, today released the company’s 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report outlines Masonite’s ESG achievements and priorities over the past year and highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to extend a positive influence on the environment, its customers, employees, and the communities in which it operates.

“Masonite was built on a foundation of sustainability, and I am proud of the progress we have made toward becoming even better global stewards,” said Howard Heckes, President and CEO. “This report outlines our path to continued creation of long-term value for our stakeholders and advancing Our Purpose, We Help People Walk Through Walls.”