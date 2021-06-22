Deluxe Launches New HR Management Solution

The COVID-19 pandemic made SMBs rethink the way they do business. With social distancing and stay-at-home mandates, a shift in working conditions drew attention to gaps in digital HR processes. Distributing physical paychecks, tracking time and attendance, executing furloughs and layoffs, monitoring COVID-related leave and other critical functions were something businesses struggled to keep on track. With the help of this new Deluxe technology, businesses now have an integrated, simple-to-use solution for those issues.

Today, Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology company, announced the launch of HR Solutions on the Deluxe People Platform. This fully digital HR platform allows small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to integrate payroll service with employee hiring, onboarding, time tracking, and HR services into one platform.

“The pandemic taught us that there is a continued urgency driving the need for simple and cost-effective HR and payroll technology,” explained Michael Reed, President of Payments for Deluxe. “The launch of HR Solutions on the Deluxe People Platform has allowed us to give our customers what they need, a way to make their lives easier, by streamlining and modernizing a once complicated process.”

HR Solutions on the Deluxe People Platform is one of the first innovation tools developed by Deluxe as part of its focus on Payments. Through a collaboration with GoCo.io Inc., Deluxe is leveraging the latest HR integration software to provide a seamless HR experience. By leveraging this technology, Deluxe is able to deliver a seamless, modern HR system for small businesses integrated into our platform alongside our already leading payroll capabilities.

SMB customers access HR solutions through a secure web portal using the browser and device of their choice. It is compatible with PCs, laptops, tablets and smartphones. This gives customers the convenience of anytime, anywhere access to their information. Functionality from previous payroll solutions offered by Deluxe has been improved and the product is now delivered through a simple, app-based user experience.

The solution, currently available in the U.S. and Canada, includes the following core solutions: application tracking, compliance, hiring and onboarding, HR reporting, performance management and time and attendance with the option to add benefits administration and payroll modules using the provider of their choice. Coupled with one of the highest rated customer service groups in the business, Deluxe ensures all businesses are onboarded with a personalized experience.

To learn more about HR Solutions on the Deluxe People Platform, visit: https://www.deluxe.com/business-operations/hr/

