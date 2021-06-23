checkAd

DGAP-News CureVac Provides Supervisory Board Update

23.06.2021 / 13:30
TÜBINGEN, Germany / BOSTON, USA - June 23, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced that Dr. Ingmar Hoerr, former Founding-CEO and former member of the Supervisory Board of CureVac, has withdrawn his candidacy for nomination to the Supervisory Board. Dr. Hoerr, who had retired from his duties with the company for acute health reasons in March 2020, has stated continuing health problems, which do not allow him to resume his duties.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude and respect to Ingmar for his vision to advance new vaccine and therapeutic opportunities utilizing mRNA technology, and his tireless dedication in building CureVac around this vision," said Jean Stéphenne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CureVac. "Ingmar's pioneering work in making mRNA accessible has helped to form the basis of a key technology that is now addressing today's COVID-19 pandemic as well as future medical challenges in vaccines and therapeutics."

The Company further announced that Dr. Timothy M. Wright is resigning from his role as Independent Director from CureVac's Supervisory Board to focus on his own professional endeavors. His resignation will become effective on June 24, 2021. Dr. Wright joined the CureVac Supervisory Board in June 2018 and served as member of the Audit Committee.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, I wish to thank Timothy for investing his valuable time, talent, passion and wisdom to grow the Company. Timothy's experience in drug development has helped shape the Company and prepare it for a successful future," added Jean Stéphenne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CureVac.

 

About CureVac
CureVac is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing and optimizing the versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of non-chemically modified mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. Based on its proprietary technology, the Company has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac had its initial public offering on the New York Nasdaq in August 2020. It is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, and employs more than 700 people at its sites in Tübingen, Frankfurt, and Boston, USA. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com.

