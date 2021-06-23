checkAd

Novarica Recognizes Sapiens as a Dominant Provider of Illustration Solutions in their 2021 Market Navigator

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 14:01  |  36   |   |   

Sapiens IllustrationPro selected as a Dominant Provider for its strong market position and momentum

HOLON, Israel, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the company was recognized by research and strategic advisory firm Novarica as a dominant provider of illustration solutions to insurers in Novarica's 2021 Market Navigator report. Sapiens was identified as a Dominant Provider for its strong market position and momentum, and for its well-known solution Sapiens IllustrationPro.

Sapiens Logo

Novarica's report provides an overview of the stand-alone illustrations systems currently available to US life/health/annuity insurers, based on vendor market position and offering details. Novarica Market Navigator provides an overview of major providers in a specific segment. It is intended to help insurers quickly understand who is active in the space and their approximately relative market positions.  The report contains 13 solution profiles that summarize the vendor organization, technology used, differentiators, client base, supported lines of business, deployment options, implementation approaches, upgrades and enhancements and key functionality.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Novarica Dominant Provider. Its testimony to the fact that Sapiens has made significant investments in IllustrationPro, culminating in a product with robust functionality and efficient usability that provides a completely new and satisfying user experience," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO. "Sapiens is committed to providing innovative technology with cutting edge capabilities for the life insurance industry and empowering our customers with the most modern and functionally rich solutions."

Sapiens IllustrationPro for Life & Annuities is a cloud-based, point-of-sale illustration and quoting solution, offering a fully responsive, modern and intuitive user experience for both the life and annuities as well as health markets. ACORD-compliant, it offers straight-through processing, from point-of-sale to application e-submission and is supported by a needs analysis suite. IllustrationPro's calculation engine handles complex product illustrations and the multichannel distribution, enabling carriers to serve multiple marketing segments with a single deployment. 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novarica Recognizes Sapiens as a Dominant Provider of Illustration Solutions in their 2021 Market Navigator Sapiens IllustrationPro selected as a Dominant Provider for its strong market position and momentum HOLON, Israel, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -  Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size to Reach USD 15690 Million by 2026 at CAGR 8.3% - ...
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights
Natura &Co gives first annual update on Commitment to Life 2030 Sustainability Vision
Oppression to emancipation: British-Indian author launches gripping debut novel, "The Granddaughter Project"
Lucara Recovers 1,174 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Dust Suppressants Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Increasing Demand to Improve Degrading Air Quality Drives Market Growth: Fact MR Study
Students learn better with Science Bits, research proves
TidalScale Announces Reseller Agreement with 365 Master Data
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Alzheimer's Disease Market Set To Witness Spells of Growth in the 7MM By 2030, Foresees ...
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Updates 2021 Financial Guidance to Include Recently Acquired GW ...
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world - smart energy systems are ...
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus