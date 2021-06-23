checkAd

Veradigm and PRA Health Sciences Partner to Create the Industry’s Leading EHR-Based Clinical Research Network

Veradigm, a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions and a business unit of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX), and PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH), one of the world’s leading global contract research organizations, announced today the creation of the industry’s leading electronic healthcare records-based clinical research network that reaches more than 25,000 physicians and 40 million patients across the United States.

Using Veradigm’s StudySource platform, which extends existing EHR systems to include clinical research, alongside PRA’s proprietary eSource technology and clinical research expertise, this network will enable any of our physicians to offer clinical research as a care option (CRACCO) to their patients – driving efficiencies across the trial process and increasing the accessibility and diversity in clinical trials.

“The current approach to clinical trials is disconnected from healthcare delivery and requires manual data collection, which creates barriers for physicians and patients to participate. Today, less than one percent1 of the US population participates in clinical research, despite patients’ willingness to participate if asked2,” said Stephanie Reisinger, Vice President and General Manager of Veradigm’s Life Sciences Research business. “Under this agreement, the Veradigm and PRA-led network aims to transform the clinical research processes by extending EHR workflows to include clinical research as well as fully leveraging the rich data from digital healthcare delivery. The scale of Veradigm’s EHR footprint with PRA’s eSource technology and deep trial expertise will enable us to literally bring studies to where the patients are.”

In addition to being a burden on patients, clinical trials also can be a challenging process for trial sites and sponsors. Data management and monitoring are two of the most lengthy and costly stages of a clinical trial, yet much of this data already exists in EHR systems. With PRA’s proprietary eSource technology, data transfers can be automated from Veradigm’s EHRs to an electronic data capture system. This approach enables clients to speed drug development by decreasing the effort and time in this stage and reducing transcription errors, which provides improved data quality and reduces the need for costly source data verification.

