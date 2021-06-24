checkAd

Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 02:00  |  27   |   |   

Xian, China, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced the pricing of its firm commitment initial public offering of 2,200,000 ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share (the “Shares”) at a public offering price of $5.00 per Share (the “Offering”), for total gross proceeds of $11.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. In addition, BON has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discount and commissions. The Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BON” on June 24, 2021. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for working capital, to expand their sales and distribution network, research and development, and to expand production capacity.

U.S. Tiger Securities, Inc. and Newbridge Securities Corporation are acting as co-lead book running managers, and R.F. Lafferty & Co. Inc. is acting as the joint lead book running manager.

The Company's securities described above are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-1 (SEC File No. 333-251182), that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 14, 2021, subsequently amended and declared effective on June 23, 2021, a copy of which has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Offering is being made only by means of such prospectus.

This press release contains information about the pending Offering of securities, and there can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering Xian, China, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced the pricing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term ...
Xebec Commissions Gas-as-a-Service On-site Hydrogen Generation System for Turkey's First Lubricant ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Investing in Canada’s next generation of leaders and changemakers: Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships to the Class of 2021 in Quebec
PyroGenesis Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Yara further strengthens transformation focus
"Topaze": a new computer at the CCRT co-designed by Atos and the CEA to meet the challenges of ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus