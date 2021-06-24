checkAd

Cinedigm Partners with Music-Television Linear Cable Network "The Country Network" to Expand Reach Through Aggressive Streaming Distribution Strategy

Cinedigm to Leverage its Massive Digital Footprint with the Leading FAST and AVOD Streaming Partners and Platforms to Help Network Garner Greater Access to Country Music Fans Across the United States and Drive New Revenue

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today a partnership with The Country Network, one of the country's top music video linear cable TV networks, to accelerate its growth through an aggressive streaming distribution strategy. The Country Network, which is currently distributed on cable & OTA systems in more than 51 markets and 40 Million DMA households, features original series, intimate concerts and country countdowns from many of today's top artists. The partnership with Cinedigm will expand the channel's footprint across the exploding streaming ecosystem via the creation of FAST (Free Ad Supported Television), AVOD and MVPD offerings for distribution via connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, as well as the web. The Country Network streaming channel is the latest addition to Cinedigm's vast roster of enthusiast channels and services currently live across the broader OTT landscape on distribution partners including The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung, TCL, Vizio and many more.

"Country music has one of the most engaged demographics across the medium," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "As chord cutting continues to happen, Cinedigm is partnering with The Country Network to expand its reach to a very enthusiastic audience. Music has been at the forefront of digital consumption for decades, so it's only natural for the channel to take its next step in the technological evolution of streaming. We're thrilled to be stepping in at this important moment as we help broadcast and cable networks expand into the fastest growing segment of the ad-supported business."

"We are excited to partner with such an innovative streaming company as Cinedigm" said Tim Eaton, President & CEO, The Country Network. "Following the footsteps of Cinedigm's history with quality entertainment, TCN takes pride in the high quality of our content. We record our original shows in 4K and sweeten all the music for a dynamic customer experience. Working with an industry leader like Cinedigm, places TCN in a position to expand the family of viewers while delivering a high-quality entertainment network."

