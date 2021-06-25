checkAd

Sanofi Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced basal cell carcinoma

Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced basal cell carcinoma

  • Approval based on data from the largest trial to date in patients with advanced basal cell carcinoma previously treated with a hedgehog pathway inhibitor
  • Libtayo now approved by the European Commission for three advanced cancers


PARIS and TARRYTOWN, NY June 25, 2021 – The European Commission (EC) has approved Sanofi and Regeneron’s PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) to treat adults with locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma (BCC) who have progressed on or are intolerant to a hedgehog pathway inhibitor (HHI).

BCC is the most common type of skin cancer worldwide, representing up to 80% of non-melanoma skin cancers, and incidence is increasing across many European countries. While the large majority of BCCs are caught early and easily cured with surgery and/or radiation, a small proportion of cases can develop into advanced BCC and penetrate deeper into surrounding tissues (locally advanced) or spread to other parts of the body (metastatic), becoming more difficult to treat.

Since its launch in Europe just two years ago, Libtayo has redefined the standard of care for advanced CSCC and has the potential to do the same in advanced BCC,” said Peter C. Adamson, M.D., Global Development Head, Oncology at Sanofi. “Together with Regeneron, we’re committed to addressing gaps in the treatment of advanced forms of non-melanoma skin cancer.”

Libtayo is now approved for three advanced cancers in the European Union, following the EC’s concurrent approval of Libtayo for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumor cells have ≥50% PD-L1 expression and no EGFR, ALK or ROS1 aberrations. In 2019, Libtayo was approved by the EC as the first treatment for adults with metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation. Across all of its approved indications, Libtayo had a generally consistent safety profile. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue during or after treatment with Libtayo.

