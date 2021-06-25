DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Jefferies International Limited: Results of placing of existing shares in PVA TePla



25.06.2021 / 08:20

Private placement of existing shares in PVA TePla AG to institutional investors completed



Frankfurt/Main - PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH ("PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft"), core shareholder of PVA TePla AG (ISIN: DE0007461006), Ticker: TPE.GR) ("PVA Tepla"), sold in total 2,500,000 shares (approximately 11.5% of all outstanding shares) in a private placement to institutional investors. The Shares have been placed at a price of €22.30 per share. The aim is to increase PVA TePla's free float and the liquidity of its shares in the market as well as to diversify the assets of Peter Abel and his family.



Following the placement, the free float in PVA TePla AG will represent c. 86% of outstanding shares. PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft will hold after the private placement around 14%.



The selling shareholder has agreed to a 2 year lock-up period on all remaining shares.



Jefferies acted as Sole Global Coordinator in connection with the placement.



The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 25 June 2021 by Jefferies GmbH on behalf of PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.



