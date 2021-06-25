checkAd

DGAP-News Jefferies International Limited: Results of placing of existing shares in PVA TePla

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.06.2021, 08:20  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Jefferies International Limited: Results of placing of existing shares in PVA TePla

25.06.2021 / 08:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.

Private placement of existing shares in PVA TePla AG to institutional investors completed

Frankfurt/Main - PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH ("PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft"), core shareholder of PVA TePla AG (ISIN: DE0007461006), Ticker: TPE.GR) ("PVA Tepla"), sold in total 2,500,000 shares (approximately 11.5% of all outstanding shares) in a private placement to institutional investors. The Shares have been placed at a price of €22.30 per share. The aim is to increase PVA TePla's free float and the liquidity of its shares in the market as well as to diversify the assets of Peter Abel and his family.

Following the placement, the free float in PVA TePla AG will represent c. 86% of outstanding shares. PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft will hold after the private placement around 14%.

The selling shareholder has agreed to a 2 year lock-up period on all remaining shares.

Jefferies acted as Sole Global Coordinator in connection with the placement.

The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 25 June 2021 by Jefferies GmbH on behalf of PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

Disclaimer / Important Note

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Jefferies International Limited: Results of placing of existing shares in PVA TePla DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Jefferies International Limited: Results of placing of existing shares in PVA TePla 25.06.2021 / 08:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Tele Columbus AG; Bieter: Kublai GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung Deposit Solutions GmbH fusioniert mit Raisin GmbH
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Megawatt ernennt 'Elmore Limited' zur Leitung der Feldarbeiten in den erstklassigen australischen ...
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC:
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Multitude SE successfully places EUR 50 million in perpetual bonds qualifying as IFRS ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Vorstandsvorsitzender strebt keine weitere Amtszeit an
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC ERWEITERT HANDELSPORTFOLIO FÜR ERFAHRENE ANLEGER MIT ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...