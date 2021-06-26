Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (“Trillium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL) , a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, joins the broad-market Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices effective after the US market opens on June 28.

“Trillium’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 index marks an important milestone in the Company’s evolution. After a major turnaround in 2020 and an ambitious Phase 1b/2 program announced in April 2021, Trillium is well positioned as a leader in the CD47 space,” said Jan Skvarka, President and CEO. “We look forward to sharing our story with a broader base of institutional investors over the coming months.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

