DGAP-News Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice

DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice

29.06.2021 / 10:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

SUSE S.A.

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: Sebastian Mentzen; telephone: +49 69 2166 1284) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Issuer SUSE S.A.

Legal entity identifier:

213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
ISIN LU2333210958
Description Ordinary Shares of SUSE S.A.
Stabilisation Manager(s) Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Offer Price 30,00 EUR per ordinary share
Offer Size 32.500.000 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option)
Stabilisation Started 2021/05/19
Stabilisation Last Occurred 2021/06/09
Price Range of Stabilisation Trades EUR 30,0000
Stabilisation Trading Venue Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)
 

 

