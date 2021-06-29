DGAP-News Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SUSE S.A.
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: Sebastian Mentzen; telephone: +49 69 2166 1284) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.
|Issuer
SUSE S.A.
Legal entity identifier:
213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
|ISIN
|LU2333210958
|Description
|Ordinary Shares of SUSE S.A.
|Stabilisation Manager(s)
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
|Offer Price
|30,00 EUR per ordinary share
|Offer Size
|32.500.000 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option)
|Stabilisation Started
|2021/05/19
|Stabilisation Last Occurred
|2021/06/09
|Price Range of Stabilisation Trades
|EUR 30,0000
|Stabilisation Trading Venue
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)
Wertpapier
