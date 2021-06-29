NI Connect Reveals the Role of Software and Test Data for Tomorrow's Innovations

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) will host NI Connect on July 27-28. This free virtual experience will explore how test and data analytics will shape the world’s newest innovations and advancements.

Attendees will hear stories from innovators around the world and preview the latest NI products that empower them to Engineer Ambitiously. Industry leaders will share cutting-edge research at the forefront of tomorrow’s technology, including 6G, digital transformation and autonomous systems.