PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on July 26, 2021

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) will release second quarter earnings on Monday, July 26, after the market closes. The company will hold a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 27 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-833-968-2227 for U.S./Canada and 1-778-560-2697 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 9495212.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call until August 3, 2021, by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1- 416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 9495212 to access the replay.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

