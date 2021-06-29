PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on July 26, 2021

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) will release second quarter earnings on Monday, July 26, after the market closes. The company will hold a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 27 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-833-968-2227 for U.S./Canada and 1-778-560-2697 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 9495212.