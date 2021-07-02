Iconic Funds' Physical Bitcoin ETP Listing in Paris and Amsterdam on Euronext

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Iconic Funds' Physical Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1; Ticker: XBTI) will be listed and begin trading on Euronext in Paris and Amsterdam on July 1, 2021. The exchange-traded product ('ETP'), …

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Iconic Funds' Physical Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1; Ticker: XBTI) will be listed and begin trading on Euronext in Paris and Amsterdam on July 1, 2021. The exchange-traded product ('ETP'), physically backed by Bitcoin, becomes the most cost-efficient way for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin on Euronext with a total expense ratio of 0.95%. The ETP is issued by Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH, a subsidiary of Iconic Funds GmbH (collectively branded as 'Iconic Funds').

The Bitcoin ETP aims to remove the technical complications of investing in and holding Bitcoin for investors in an industry-leading cost-efficient manner. Each fully Bitcoin-collateralized Note of the ETP represents a specified amount of Bitcoin, less applicable fees. The Physical Bitcoin ETP was listed on Deutsche Börse's Xetra and SIX last month.