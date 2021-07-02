checkAd

Iconic Funds' Physical Bitcoin ETP Listing in Paris and Amsterdam on Euronext

Autor: Accesswire
02.07.2021, 16:00  |  31   |   |   

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Iconic Funds' Physical Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1; Ticker: XBTI) will be listed and begin trading on Euronext in Paris and Amsterdam on July 1, 2021. The exchange-traded product ('ETP'), …

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Iconic Funds' Physical Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1; Ticker: XBTI) will be listed and begin trading on Euronext in Paris and Amsterdam on July 1, 2021. The exchange-traded product ('ETP'), physically backed by Bitcoin, becomes the most cost-efficient way for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin on Euronext with a total expense ratio of 0.95%. The ETP is issued by Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH, a subsidiary of Iconic Funds GmbH (collectively branded as 'Iconic Funds').

The Bitcoin ETP aims to remove the technical complications of investing in and holding Bitcoin for investors in an industry-leading cost-efficient manner. Each fully Bitcoin-collateralized Note of the ETP represents a specified amount of Bitcoin, less applicable fees. The Physical Bitcoin ETP was listed on Deutsche Börse's Xetra and SIX last month.

Michael Geister, Iconic's newly appointed Head of Crypto ETPs says, 'Euronext being one of the largest exchanges in Europe is joining the club of Crypto-friendly Exchanges. There is huge and rapidly growing demand from all sorts of investor types who want to Access Crypto Assets via Exchange-Traded Products. A fully regulated, robust, tax-efficient and trusted solution like a Physical-backed ETP is the perfect tool for those investors. Based on the current overall assets under management by all listed Crypto-ETPs, the European market grew to over USD 4 Billion. Key motivation for most of the investors is the store of value idea - Bitcoin as the so-called 'digital Gold' and the positive impact of crypto allocations to traditional portfolios. Iconic Funds, a joint venture of Iconic and Cryptology Asset Group, founded by Christian Angermayer and Mike Novogratz, intends to bring cost-efficient and innovative Crypto investment vehicles to the market.'

Product name

Iconic Funds Physical Bitcoin ETP

Valoren

110570684

Bloomberg

XBTI

ISIN

DE000A3GK2N1

Total Expense Ratio

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Iconic Funds' Physical Bitcoin ETP Listing in Paris and Amsterdam on Euronext FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Iconic Funds' Physical Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1; Ticker: XBTI) will be listed and begin trading on Euronext in Paris and Amsterdam on July 1, 2021. The exchange-traded product ('ETP'), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
John Hope Bryant, Guest Host on CNBC and CEO of Operation HOPE is Set to Deliver the Keynote at the ...
HIVE Announces Long Term HPC Computing Strategy Beyond Ethereum 2.0
Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the ...
Focus Financial Partners Closes New 7-Year Term Loan Tranche, Raising $800 Million in a Heavily ...
ARC Document Solutions to Report Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2021
HIVE Joins NVIDIA Partner Network and Grows Professional GPU Footprint with US$66 Million Purchase
Collins Investment Group to Join Focus Partner Firm XML Financial Group, Expanding XML's Presence ...
Major Shareholder Announcement
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...