Publicis Groupe Half-Year Financial Statement Liquidity Contract

02.07.2021, 18:00  |  17   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] (Paris:PUB) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

- 61,000 shares
- € 12,859,465.88
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,457
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 10,165
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,703,370 shares for € 133,237,081.03
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,710,828 shares for € 133,806,747.82

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

- 68,458 shares
- € 12,289,799.09
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,109
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,306
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,329,901 shares for € 103,894,268.46
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,431,443 shares for € 108,705,359.16

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares
- € 15,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
 Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.

