Focus Graphite Inc. Enters into $12 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS) (the "Company" or "Focus Graphite") announced today it has completed due diligence with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd. ("Alumina"), an affiliate of New York-based private equity firm Alumina Partners, LLC, and closed a first tranche of private placement investment pursuant thereto. Alumina is prepared to invest up to CAD$12 million in the company over a 24-month period for working capital and general corporate purposes, including to advance both of the Company's flake graphite projects in Quebec. The Company may, subject to certain conditions, elect to have Alumina invest in private placements of up to $500,000. Each tranche shall be a private placement of units, to be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, which will be exercisable for 36 months. The units will be issued at a discount of 15% to 25% from the closing market price at the time of each tranche, and the warrants will be issued at a 25% premium over the closing market price at the time of each tranche.