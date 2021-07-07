Transition Networks Announces 24VDC Passive PoE Module for Powering Non-Standard PoE Devices Through its Unique Self-Enclosed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch

Transition Networks, a leading provider of IoT and edge connectivity solutions, today announced a new accessory that adds even more flexibility to its Self-Enclosed Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch (SESPM). The new Passive PoE Module supports devices that require 24VDC power and do not follow IEEE PoE standards. The SESPM is an all-in-one solution used to simplify the connection and powering of outdoor devices such as security and surveillance cameras, wireless access points, IoT sensors, and more. Its NEMA 4X/IP-66 rating, ability to provide up to 90 Watts of power on any of its four included IEEE 802.3af/at/bt PoE ports, compact size, and design inclusive of power supply and surge protection make it a simple solution for connecting and powering a wide range of devices.

With the introduction of the optional 24V Passive PoE Module safely and securely installed inside the SESPM, the switch can now also power devices that require 24VDC and do not follow the IEEE PoE standards. Without this solution, those 24VDC powered devices would require a separate power source externally mounted on the pole or wall, presenting challenges for access, maintenance, and even permitting.

The self-enclosed design of the SESPM reduces the challenges, time, and expense of sourcing, installing, and maintaining equipment from multiple sources traditionally needed in outdoor cabinet applications. The SESPM switching components, power supply, and surge protection have been specifically designed and tested for optimum performance within this compact enclosure.

The SESPM switch’s initial configuration is fast and straightforward, using built-in Near-Field Communications (NFC). The SESPM’s mobile app transfers pre-configured settings to the switch without taking the switch out of its box or powering it up before sending it to the job site. Once installed, using the same mobile app technicians can connect to the switch through wireless Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology. BLE allows remote access from the ground for troubleshooting the switch and rebooting connected devices installed in high locations, typically requiring a ladder or scissor lift to access. This can significantly reduce time and expense related to resolving network issues.