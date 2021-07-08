checkAd

Resources Global Professionals to Announce Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Results on July 21, 2021

Resources Global Professionals (Nasdaq: RGP), a multinational business consulting firm and the operating subsidiary of Resources Connection, Inc., will announce results of operations for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 ended May 29, 2021, after the close of market on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

This release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, July 21, 2021. The dial-in number for the conference call will be: 877-390-5534. No password is required; simply ask for the RGP conference call.

The conference call will be broadcast in simultaneous listen-only mode on the RGP website at http://ir.rgp.com/events.cfm. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through July 28, 2021 at: 855-859-2056. The conference ID number for the replay is 1542659. The call will also be archived on the RGP website for 30 days thereafter.

ABOUT RGP

Recently named among Forbes’ Best Management Consulting Firms for 2021, RGP is a next generation human capital partner that enables rapid business outcomes by bringing together the right people to create transformative change. As a human capital partner for our clients across the globe, we specialize in solving today’s most pressing business problems across the enterprise in the areas of transactions, regulations, and transformations. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients, consultants and partners’ success.

RGP was founded in 1996 to help finance executives with operational needs and special projects created by workforce gaps. Our first-to-market, agile human capital model disrupted the professional services industry at a time when traditional talent models prevailed. Today’s new ecosystem for work embraces our founding principle – quickly align the right resource for the work at hand with a premium placed on value, efficiency and ease of use.

Our pioneering approach to workforce strategy uniquely positions us to support our clients on their transformation journeys. We are their partner in delivering on the future of work. With approximately 5,000 professionals, we annually engage with over 2,000 clients around the world from 50 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served over 85% of the Fortune 100.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)

