Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes Second Corporate Responsibility Report

“While 2020 was a year of immense challenges, I am incredibly proud of how Annaly came together throughout the year to make progress on our ESG initiatives and foster a culture of inclusion and support,” said David Finkelstein, Annaly’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “ Leading with Purpose details the corporate responsibility and governance advances we made in 2020 and outlines our updated goals and commitments for driving a positive impact for all of our stakeholders: our shareholders, employees and communities.”

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (the “Company” or “Annaly”) announced today the publication of its second corporate responsibility report for the year 2020, titled Leading with Purpose . The report demonstrates Annaly’s continued focus on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) endeavors and provides an update on Annaly’s ESG goals and commitments.

“Now, more than ever, companies have a duty to align values with actions, deliver returns to investors, safeguard and develop employees and invest in communities,” said Katie Beirne Fallon, Chair of the Corporate Responsibility Committee of Annaly’s Board of Directors. “Companies like Annaly that are guided by strong values and that have integrated ESG into their strategy and operations were not only better prepared to meet the challenges of this past year, but also are undoubtedly best suited to be leaders in a rapidly changing world.”

Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights

Annaly actively integrates ESG considerations into its overall strategy through five key areas: corporate governance, human capital, responsible investments, risk management and the environment.

Annaly continues to provide supplemental disclosures under the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) standards and the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”) standards frameworks. In the latest report, the Company included additional SASB disclosures under the Mortgage Finance Standards for its Residential Credit business. Additionally, Annaly has made a new commitment to further assess climate change risks and opportunities, taking into consideration the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”).