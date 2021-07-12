New York (ots/PRNewswire) - The global entertainment & media (E&M) industry has

regained its momentum, with revenues outpacing the economy as a whole. The $2+

trillion industry is on track to grow 6.5% in 2021 and 6.7% in 2022, fueled by

strong demand for digital content and advertising. The renewed growth follows a

challenging 2020, when in-person entertainment plummeted, including a 71%

decline in movie theater box office revenues. These figures come from PwC's

Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2021-2025 , the 22nd annual analysis and

forecast of E&M spending by consumers and advertisers across 53 territories.



Other findings in this year's Outlook include:





- The 3.8% decline in global E&M revenue, from US$2.1trn in 2019 to US$2.0trn in2020, was the biggest year-on-year drop in the Outlook's 22 years. But therewere bright spots in a number of E&M segments created by shifting consumerdemand.- From 2021 to 2025, we project global E&M revenue to grow at a healthy compoundannual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%, taking industry revenues to US$2.6trn in2025.- Traditional TV/home video remains the largest E&M consumer segment(US$219.0bn) but will continue to shrink (-1.2% CAGR) over the next fiveyears.- Video streaming boomed in 2020 and its growth trajectory will continue.Streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% to2025, making it an US$81.3bn industry. Meanwhile, cinema revenues areprojected to rebound in 2021 as lockdowns ease but will not recover topre-pandemic levels until at least 2024.- Video game and esports revenues continue their rapid ascent, reachingUS$147.7bn in 2020, with a 5.7% CAGR projected to expand the segment to becomean almost US$200bn business (US$194.4bn) by 2025.- Virtual reality (VR) is the fastest-growing E&M segment, albeit from a smallbase. Its revenues surged by 31.7% in 2020 to US$1.8bn and are projected tosustain a CAGR of 30%+ over the next five years to reach US$6.9bn business in2025.- Music is poised for robust growth following a massive 74.4% slump in livemusic revenues in 2020. We expect total music revenues to grow at a 12.8% CAGRover the next five years, fueled by digital streaming, which will expand tobecome a US$29.3 bn business by 2025, along with a return to liveperformances.- Spending on internet advertising rose by 9% to US$336bn in 2020, overtakingnon-internet ad spending for the first time, and is projected for stronggrowth of 7.7% CAGR over the next five years.- Internet access accounted for 34% of E&M spending in 2020 and will increase ata 4.9% CAGR, from 2020's US$694bn to US$880bn in 2025. Mobile internet access