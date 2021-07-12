Adtalem Global Education Promotes Josh Braunstein to President and Managing Director of Becker Professional Education

Braunstein was previously named as the interim president and managing director of Becker Professional Education in February 2021. Braunstein will also remain as the president of OnCourse Learning, a leading provider of regulatory and compliance education solutions for the mortgage and financial sectors and has served in that role since February 2020.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, has named Josh Braunstein as president and managing director of Becker Professional Education, a leading global continuing professional education and certified public accounting licensure company, in addition to his current role as president of OnCourse Learning.

“We are very pleased to promote Josh to lead Becker, in addition to his role as president of OnCourse Learning,” said Stephen W. Beard, chief operating officer of Adtalem Global Education. “Since being named as Becker’s interim president in February, Josh’s strategic vision, leadership and focus on execution made him the obvious choice to lead Becker as the company pursues its next phase of growth. I am highly confident in Josh’s continued leadership — his ability to scale and leverage the two organizations’ core competencies and strengths — will help drive continued growth for the organization.”

Prior to joining OnCourse Learning and Becker Professional Education, Braunstein spent much of his career with Wolters Kluwer, where he held several leadership roles. As executive vice president and general manager of Wolters Kluwer’s CCH Research and Learning division, he transformed the business from a traditional print/online publisher to a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) provider and focused on workflow integration — successfully growing its CPE business from negative to double-digit growth.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. Adtalem has more than 6,500 employees, a network of more than 116,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

About Becker Professional Education

Accountants around the world count on Becker for the industry-leading tools and support they need to excel. And it all comes down to one thing: results. Results rooted in a tireless commitment to the success of our students. Crafting personalized learning experiences. Unleashing cutting-edge technologies. Relentlessly advocating for the industry as a whole. And simply doing whatever it takes. For all these reasons and more, more than 1 million CPA candidates have chosen Becker.

Becker provides CPA Exam Review, CMA Exam Review and CPE (Continued Professional Education) with expert instructors, high-quality content, flexible learning formats including on-demand resources and webcasts. Learn more about Becker Professional Education, part of Adtalem Global Education, at www.becker.com.

About OnCourse Learning

OnCourse Learning is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. It empowers financial institutions to prepare their frontlines, compliance teams, executive leadership and board of directors with comprehensive enterprise compliance, risk management and professional development education that is effective and engaging. Over 10,000 clients and partners have adopted OnCourse Learning solutions to efficiently manage complexity, change and growth. Plus, over the course of our 40+ year history we have trained over 200,000 individuals with our NMLS-approved licensure and continuing education courses.

