Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced that it has appointed Paula Loop, previously an assurance partner at PwC and the leader of PwC’s Governance Insights Center and Charles Meyers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equinix, to its board of directors effective July 8, 2021. These independent director appointments increase Fastly’s Board of Directors to nine members.

Paula Loop, new appointment to Fastly's Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am thrilled to welcome Paula and Charles to the Fastly Board as we continue building and delivering a more trustworthy and secure Internet for all,” said Artur Bergman, Executive Chairperson of Fastly. “Their expansive experience across consumer, retail, and internet, paired with their deep commitment to Fastly’s values, make them exceptionally qualified to serve and further advance our vision of combining edge computing and security together to create the best of the Internet.”

Paula Loop said, “I am delighted to be joining the outstanding Fastly team. With Fastly’s focus on growth and on supporting businesses through their digital transformation journeys, I’m looking forward to leveraging my background in corporate governance on the Board.”

Charles Meyers said, “Fastly’s leadership position in the market and strong focus on combining edge computing with security makes it an exciting time to help steward the company towards continued growth and further success. I look forward to bringing my experience in scaling high-growth technology companies to the Fastly Board.”

“After conducting an extensive search, our Committee unanimously recommended Charles and Paula to the Fastly board. We're confident that they will be outstanding independent directors, making the interests of our shareholders and stakeholders a priority," said Aida Alvarez, Chair, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Paula Loop joined PwC in 1983 and most recently served as the Leader of PwC’s Governance Insights Center, where she provided guidance to numerous boards. She previously served as PwC’s New York Metro Assurance Leader and prior to that as the US and Global Talent Leader. Paula brings expertise in corporate governance, technical accounting, and SEC and financial reporting matters. She currently serves on the board of Robinhood Markets Inc. and is a member of the Value Reporting Foundation Board.