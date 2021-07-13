checkAd

James Hardie Industries Appoints Chief Digital Officer

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world’s #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, announced the appointment of Ms. Amy Lamparske as Global Chief Digital Officer and Vice President of North America Marketing.

Ms. Lamparske joins James Hardie after 20 years of relevant and progressive experience, focused on marketing, digital, social media, e-commerce and communications at world class consumer products companies.

Amy’s prior roles include: Senior Director Consumer Experience and Digital Analytics for United Healthcare Group, Director of Digital Marketing for Walmart, Director of Digital & Social Media for General Mills, and Head of Global Social Media for 3M Company.

Commenting on the appointment, James Hardie CEO, Dr. Jack Truong, said, “I am pleased to announce Amy’s appointment as Chief Digital Officer. Amy brings a strong track record of best in class marketing and digital expertise. As discussed in our May 2021 Investor Day, marketing directly to the homeowner and global innovation are two of our key strategic initiatives for Fiscal Year 2022 and beyond. As we continue down our strategic path of accelerating demand creation with homeowners, as well as commercializing exciting innovations, and building a brand, the appointment of a proven digital and marketing leader is critical. Amy and her team will guide our focus on the consumer to drive demand creation and commercialize new innovations.”

Ms. Lamparske stated, “It is such an exciting time to be joining James Hardie. As a female homeowner myself, I was inspired by the vision Jack and the team developed for how we will connect to the homeowner and empower them along their path to purchase. I am excited to help lead the marketing team in connecting directly with the homeowner and simplifying their journey to achieve the house of their dreams using James Hardie products.”

Ms. Lamparske received her MBA and Master of Arts in Leadership from Augsburg University and a Bachelor of Arts: Business Administration, from the University of Saint Thomas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements and information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of James Hardie to be materially different from those expressed or implied in this release, including, among others, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Section 3 “Risk Factors” in James Hardie’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 March 2021; changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in the countries in which James Hardie does business; changes in interest rates; changes in inflation rates; changes in exchange rates; the level of construction generally; changes in cement demand and prices; changes in raw material and energy prices; changes in business strategy and various other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. James Hardie assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this Media Release except as required by law.

This media release has been authorized by Mr. Jason Miele, Chief Financial Officer.

END

James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at Europa House, 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland

