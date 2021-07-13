Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of July, August and September 2021 and also announced its …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of July, August and September 2021 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Common Stock: $0.12515 cash distribution per common share for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 198 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution July 23 July 30 $0.12515 August 23 August 31 $0.12515 September 22 September 30 $0.12515 Total for the Quarter: $0.37545

Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 135 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions: