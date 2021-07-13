checkAd

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021, 22:10  |  29   |   |   

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of July, August and September 2021 and also announced its …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of July, August and September 2021 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Cash Distributions: 

Common Stock: $0.12515 cash distribution per common share for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 198 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

July 23

July 30

$0.12515

August 23

August 31

$0.12515

September 22

September 30

$0.12515

 

Total for the Quarter:

$0.37545

Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 135 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record 
During the Month of:

Payment Date

Amount

Seite 1 von 4
Gladstone Commercial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of July, August and September 2021 and also announced its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
CEN Biotech Inc. Announces Planned Strategic Expansion of Business and Closing of Clear Com Media ...
Fort St. James Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - REE ...
ReShape Lifesciences(TM) Launches Online Consumer Marketplace Offering Products Supporting Four Key ...
RETRANSMISSION: Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Municipal Bond Approval and Update on Private ...
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) Declares Monthly Distribution and Ecofin ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Noted As A Key Stock to Watch in the Solar Space
Ximen Mining Evaluating Gold Tailings at Wilcox Property - Nelson BC
Winter Drill Program Returns Highest Gold Values Reported to Date on Fisher Gold Project, ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team
Alfi Commences Installation of Digital Advertising Screens in Uber and Lyft Vehicles in Orlando and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
American Battery Metals Corporation to Participate at Alliance Global Partners’ Metals & Mining ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Twelve-Year Lease at Port of Catoosa, OK Industrial Facility
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
Accesswire | Analysen
24.06.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes $10 million Lease Renewal at Industrial Property in Monroe, Michigan
Accesswire | Analysen
21.06.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Prices Public Offering of 6.00% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
Accesswire | Analysen
21.06.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Offering of Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
Accesswire | Analysen
17.06.21Gladstone Commercial Announces $8.125 Million Industrial Acquisition in Baytown, TX
Accesswire | Analysen