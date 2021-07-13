Berry Global Group, Inc. to Report Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), will report its third fiscal quarter 2021 results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and performance.

The telephone numbers to access the conference call are (866) 244-4530 (domestic), or (209) 313-0728 (international), and use the conference ID 9749413. A live webcast of the conference call and a supplemental presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s internet site www.berryglobal.com. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning August 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, to August 19, 2021, by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic), or (404) 537-3406 (international), access code 9749413.