Brightcove Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced it will report its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close on July 28, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, Brightcove will host a conference call on July 28, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. To access the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available until August 4, 2021 at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay and conference ID is 13721361. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

When video is done right, it can have a powerful and lasting effect. Hearts open. Minds change. Creativity thrives. Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways.

Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world’s most compelling, exciting medium. Visit www.brightcove.com. Video That Means Business.

