Lawson Products to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference

In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, August 3.

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) (“Lawson” or the "Company"), a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, today announced that Michael G. DeCata, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ronald Knutson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference, which will be held August 3 - 4. Management’s presentation, including an update on the Company’s strategy and its operational and financial results will take place on Tuesday, August 3 at 4:00 p.m. EDT. Following the presentation, a replay will be available for 30 days at: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff190/laws/1861987

About Lawson Products, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL, sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market (MRO). The Company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson and Partsmaster’s Managed Inventory process and the Company’s problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through The Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several branch locations. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the Company provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket.

Lawson Products ships from several strategically located distribution centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

For additional information, please visit https://www.lawsonproducts.com/ or https://www.kent-automotive.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005018/en/