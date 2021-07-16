checkAd

DGAP-News The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: he Grounds acquires another residential property in the surroundings of Berlin

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.07.2021, 08:00  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: he Grounds acquires another residential property in the surroundings of Berlin

16.07.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

The Grounds acquires another residential property in the surroundings of Berlin

- Purchase of a residential park with 24 residential units and eight garage         parking spaces in Kremmen

- Located directly adjacent to the Sana Clinic

- Property is intended for the fixed assets portfolio of The Grounds

 

Berlin, 16.07.2021 - By acquiring a residential park in Kremmen, The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) has already invested in Berlin's outskirts for the fourth time within the current financial year. The newly-acquired property with a plot size of 13,445 m2 comprises four buildings with 24 residential units. The area also contains eight garages and adequate parking spaces. The intention is to keep the property in the company's fixed assets.

The houses were constructed in 1960 and are in a good technical state. Modernisation measures affecting on each occasion the façades, windows, riser pipes, entrance doors, balconies, staircases with doorbells and intercom systems, together with the outdoor facilities with tenants' gardens, were carried out in 1995 and 2014.

The residential park is located directly adjacent to the Sana Clinic, whose more than 500 employees are thus potential next tenants for any individual residential units that may become free.

Within the surroundings of Berlin, the characteristic features of Kremmen are its good regional and supra-regional transport links, especially via the A10 motorway and rail network. Public passenger transport connects Kremmen to Oranienburg, approx. 20 km away. The distance to Berlin's city boundary is around 38 km, and the Berlin main rail station can be reached via public transport in less than one hour.

Seite 1 von 3
The Grounds Real Estate Development Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: aufstrebender Projektentwickler und Bestandshalter von Wohnimmobilien
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: he Grounds acquires another residential property in the surroundings of Berlin DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: he Grounds acquires another residential property in the surroundings of Berlin 16.07.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
EQS-Adhoc: Partners Group meldet USD 119 Mrd. verwaltetes Vermögen zum 30. Juni 2021
EQS-Adhoc: INFICON to Publish its Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, July 29, 2021
DGAP-News: Erwerb weiterer Anteile der wallstreet:online AG an der wallstreet:online capital AG: ...
EQS-Adhoc: Partners Group reports total AuM of USD 119 billion as of 30 June 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik achieves record figures in the 2nd quarter 2021 and raises guidance for ...
DGAP-News: Acquisition of further shares by wallstreet:online AG in wallstreet:online capital AG: ownership ...
DGAP-News: PNE AG verkauft Windparkprojekte in Rumänien
DGAP-News: PNE AG sells wind farm projects in Romania
Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal akquiriert Übertragungsrechte der AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar ...
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 vor und erhöht Ausblick für ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: The Grounds erwirbt weitere Wohnimmobilie im Umland von Berlin (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: The Grounds erwirbt weitere Wohnimmobilie im Umland von Berlin
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21DGAP-DD: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
14.07.21DGAP-DD: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
09.07.21DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: SMC Research startet Coverage und sieht erhebliches Potential in der Aktie (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09.07.21DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: SMC Research startet Coverage und sieht erhebliches Potential in der Aktie
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21The Grounds: Mit neuer Führung auf Erfolgskurs
Aktien Global | Analysen: kaufen
02.07.21DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler soll Mitglied des Aufsichtsrates von The Grounds werden (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
02.07.21DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler soll Mitglied des Aufsichtsrates von The Grounds werden
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Timo Tschammler is to become a member of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten