Barbados Eden Lodge Nursery School Selects Facedrive’s TraceSCAN as a Contact Tracing Solution for Students

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD), (OTCQX:FDVRF) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a sales and support engagement, its wearable based contact-tracing platform TraceSCAN has been selected for deployment by Eden Lodge Nursery School (“Eden Lodge”), located in Bridgetown, Barbados. Eden Lodge selected TraceSCAN as a comprehensive app/web based solution for pre-screening and contactless drop-off as well as the contact-tracing solution for students. Eden Lodge was seeking a comprehensive tracing and interaction solution for protecting staff and students while at school. TraceSCAN will provide Eden Lodge with a complete record of all interactions at the school and amongst traced persons so that all high risk interactions are identified.

"Facedrive is excited for Eden Lodge to implement the TraceSCAN contact-tracing solution among its students and staff. Our solution helps trace interactions and potential COVID-19 spread in all environments, especially those that are essential to stay open, which makes TraceSCAN a natural fit for ensuring safety, reliability and anonymity of exposure tracking at Eden Lodge,” said Suman Pushparajah, Chief Operating Officer at Facedrive Inc. "We see this project as a catalyst for many more applications within the education sector. Reopening schools, nurseries and daycare facilities are critical elements of returning to ‘normal’, and now, as the global economy witnesses loosening of the COVID-19-related restrictions, the pressure is on them to demonstrate that operations can be resumed in a safe and responsible manner. We are dedicated to continue offering our contact-tracing product and services to support families and economies, and ultimately protect lives,” added Pushparajah.

The TraceSCAN contact-tracing wearable solution, developed jointly by Facedrive Health and a group of researchers from the University of Waterloo, is powered by cutting-edge Bluetooth technology enabling it to work as a standalone device or in conjunction with mobile-powered solutions utilized by public health authorities. TraceSCAN is especially suited for environments where individuals may not be able to carry or have access to mobile devices. The TraceSCAN technology is powered through Microsoft Azure. Following other successful deployments with enterprise customers and continuing demand for multifunctional connected health and safety solutions, TraceSCAN has expanded its use case scenarios into multiple business sectors such as education, recreation, travel, manufacturing, food processing, construction and other industries.