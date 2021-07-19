REVISED Start Time Changed for Eastman Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast
Event UPDATE: Start Time Changed for Eastman Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast. The event will now begin at 9:00 a.m. ET, rather than the 8:00 a.m. ET start time previously announced.
Financial Results Release:
Monday, August 2, 2021
Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com,
News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.
Webcast and
Teleconference:
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, rather than the 8:00 a.m. start time previously announced.
Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.
- Advance slides and prepared remarks: posted Monday, August 2, evening at investors.eastman.com
- Webcast: investors.eastman.com for link to live webcast and to view accompanying slides;
- Teleconference: Dial-in number +1 323-994-2093 Passcode: 7246635 or Click to Join teleconference: Click here to connect; link becomes active 15 minutes prior to call’s scheduled start time
Replay:
A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com.
Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, August 3, 2021 through 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, August 13, 2021, at 888-203-1112 or +1 719-457-0820, passcode 7246635.
