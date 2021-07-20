checkAd

EQS-News Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to Prevent Cytokine Storm in Patients with COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.07.2021, 07:00  |  61   |   |   

EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Study results
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to Prevent Cytokine Storm in Patients with COVID-19

20.07.2021 / 07:00

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to Prevent Cytokine Storm in Patients with COVID-19

Geneva, Switzerland, July 20, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx") reported in a press release yesterday that it has identified a statistically significant effect of aviptadil in preventing the sharp rise in cytokines, commonly associated with mortality in patients with COVID-19. They reported that the cytokine data were collected as part of the U.S. phase 2b/3 trial of aviptadil compared to placebo in critically ill patients with COVID-19 respiratory failure.

NRx also reported that it has submitted these findings to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a supplement to its pending application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and is submitting a biomarker letter of intent to the FDA as part of the FDA biomarker program, authorized under the 21st Century Cures Act.

NRx also reported that it continues to respond to FDA information requests for additional data in support of the currently pending EUA application for aviptadil in treating critically ill patients with COVID-19.

The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

###

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisition of APR Applied Pharma Research brings a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

Seite 1 von 3
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to Prevent Cytokine Storm in Patients with COVID-19 EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Study results Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to Prevent Cytokine Storm in Patients with COVID-19 20.07.2021 / 07:00 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
Devirex Marktentwicklung lipivir
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: PNE AG: Wind farms in France and Thuringia handed over
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Weitere signifikante Ergebnisse aus Korbel Main
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Agreement to fund, develop and invest in flagship Atlassian development
Ausdehnung des Explorationsprogramms auf neue Konzessionsgebiete sorgt für Kaufphantasie.
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: adjustment of revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG - „Administrative Services' aus Produktportfolio genommen
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrEQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein US-amerikanischer Partner den Nachweis erbracht hat, dass Aviptadil der Ausschüttung großer Mengen an Zytokinen (Zytokin-Sturm) bei COVID-19-Patienten vorbeugt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21DGAP-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner NRx und Quantum Leap die Behandlung von schwer erkrankten COVID-19-Patienten mit Aviptadil in der I-SPY COVID-Studie bekannt gegeben haben (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
13.07.21EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap Announce Treatment of Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients with Aviptadil in the I-SPY COVID Trial
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner NRx und Quantum Leap die Behandlung von schwer erkrankten COVID-19-Patienten mit Aviptadil in der I-SPY COVID-Studie bekannt gegeben haben
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21DGAP-News: Relief und APR Applied Pharma Research unterzeichnen und schließen endgültige Vereinbarung zur Übernahme aller ausstehenden APR-Anteile durch Relief (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
29.06.21EQS-News: Relief and APR Applied Pharma Research Sign and Close Definitive Agreement for Relief to Acquire All Outstanding Shares of APR
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21EQS-News: Relief und APR Applied Pharma Research unterzeichnen und schließen endgültige Vereinbarung zur Übernahme aller ausstehenden APR-Anteile durch Relief
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21DGAP-News: Relief veröffentlicht die Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG: Alle Vorschläge wurden mit großer Mehrheit angenommen (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
21.06.21EQS-News: Relief Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting 2021 of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG: All Proposals Approved by a Large Majority
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21EQS-News: Relief veröffentlicht die Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG: Alle Vorschläge wurden mit großer Mehrheit angenommen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten