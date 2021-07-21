Advanced Energy to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Management's quarterly conference call will be held later that morning beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company's website at www.advancedenergy.com on the Investors page. The archived webcast will be available approximately two hours following the end of the live event.
About Advanced Energy
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.
