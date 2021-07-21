Advanced Energy to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Management's quarterly conference call will be held later that morning beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company's website at www.advancedenergy.com on the Investors page. The archived webcast will be available approximately two hours following the end of the live event.