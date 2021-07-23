STS Group AG: Annual General Meeting elects new Supervisory Board

Hallbergmoos/Munich, 23 July 2021. STS Group (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global system supplier for the automotive and commercial vehicle industry, listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today held its Annual General Meeting - due to the Corona pandemic - virtually, as it did last year.

With 77.89% of the share capital represented during the vote, all resolutions proposed by the Management were adopted with large majorities.

The term of office of all Supervisory Board members and substitute members ended at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2021 and is therefore being reconstituted. Mr Paolo Scudieri, Mr Pietro Lardini and Mr Pietro Gaeta were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting. In the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board that took place after the Annual General Meeting, Mr Paolo Scudieri was elected Chairman and Mr Pietro Lardini Deputy Chairman of the Board, which will continue to consist of three members. The Management Board thanked the retiring Supervisory Board members for their commitment over the past years.

In his speech, Andreas Becker, sole member of the Management Board in office since 30 June 2021, provided an overview of business development and the main events occurred in the past financial year 2020. "After closing the past financial year on a positive note, we have started the year 2021 in a stronger position. Our new strategic majority shareholder, the Adler Pelzer Group, gives us the tailwind to take the STS Group to the next level of development."

The Company will report on the results of the first half of 2021 with the publication of the half-year figures on 5 August 2021.



The detailed voting results for the individual items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting will promptly be available at www.sts.group.



About STS Group:

STS Group AG, www.sts.group (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), is a leading system supplier to the automotive industry. It employs more than 1,600 people worldwide and generated sales of 235.0 mEUR in the financial year 2020. STS Group ("STS") produces and develops at its twelve plants and three development centers in France, Germany, Mexico, China and, in the future, also in the USA plastic injection moulding and components made of composite materials (Sheet Molding Compound - SMC), such as solid and flexible vehicle and aerodynamic trim, entire interior systems, as well as lightweight construction and battery components for electric vehicles. STS is considered as a technology leader in the manufacture of plastic injection moulding and components made of composite materials. STS has a large global footprint with plants in three continents. The customer portfolio comprises leading international manufacturer of commercial vehicles, passenger cars and electric vehicles.